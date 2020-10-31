|
Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola's starting XI as City travel to Sheffield United in the lunchtime Premier League match
Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola’s starting XI as City travel to Sheffield United in the lunchtime Premier League match. Following an impressive 3-0 victory away in the Champions League against Marseille midweek, City travel across the Pennines hoping to take all three points from the Blades. The Sky Blues were disappointed […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this