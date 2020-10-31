Global  
 

Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola's starting XI as City travel to Sheffield United in the lunchtime Premier League match

Shoot Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola’s starting XI as City travel to Sheffield United in the lunchtime Premier League match. Following an impressive 3-0 victory away in the Champions League against Marseille midweek, City travel across the Pennines hoping to take all three points from the Blades. The Sky Blues were disappointed […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Pep praises Torres as makeshift striker

Pep praises Torres as makeshift striker 00:24

 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola 'congratulates' winger Ferran Torres for playing as a makeshift striker in their 3-0 Champions League win at Marseille that saw the Spaniard score the opening goal.

