Premier League expected to CONTINUE despite reports of second national lockdown – but fans set to wait longer for return

talkSPORT Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
The Premier League is expected to continue despite rumours of a second national lockdown next week. Overnight reports emerged to suggest England is reverting back to the same level of restrictions imposed in Spring earlier this year. Football fans will remember that live sport was among the many industries impacted by the national lockdown as […]
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Parisians enjoy a final night out before France goes back into lockdown

Parisians enjoy a final night out before France goes back into lockdown 03:01

 People in Paris enjoyed a final night out on Thursday (October 29) before a second national lockdown comes into force.

