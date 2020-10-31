Global  
 

Nathaniel Phillips makes Premier League debut for Liverpool against West Ham

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 31 October 2020 ()
Nathaniel Phillips has been handed his Premier League debut for Liverpool as they take on West Ham at Anfield.  With makeshift centre-back Fabinho out and Joel Matip still injured, the 23-year-old has been drafted in ahead of fellow academy defender Rhys Williams.  Youngster Curtis Jones is also given another opportunity in midfield alongside Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum.  […]
