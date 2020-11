New cricket book credits Frank Tarrant for bringing India, Australia closer Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

As Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team are all set to tour Australia, let us go back to 1935-36 when an Australian cricket team had first toured India for an unofficial Test series.



Frank Tarrant was a great Australian all-rounder, who brought India and Australia together in cricket.



His life story is fascinating as revealed... 👓 View full article

