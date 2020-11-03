IPL 2020: SunRisers Hyderabad look to seal play-off berth v Mumbai Indians today
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Placed fifth in the eight-team standings with 12 points, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are just a win away from securing a play-off berth and they will need to dish out something special when they face a rampaging Mumbai Indians (MI) in the last league match of the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.
