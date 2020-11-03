Global  
 

IPL 2020: This win was essential, brought smiles on our faces after four consecutive losses, says Shreyas Iyer

Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer feels relieved as the win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday has put the "smile back on the faces" of his side after they had suffered four consecutive losses in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

With this win, DC have qualified for the playoffs and the side will...
 Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 03. DC have secured the spot for qualifiers by finally ending the losing streak on Monday. Skipper Shreyas Iyer on team's journey said that "IPL...

