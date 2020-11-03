IPL 2020: This win was essential, brought smiles on our faces after four consecutive losses, says Shreyas Iyer

Need to keep things simple and not complicate in pressure situations: Iyer on DC's plans



Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in Abu Dhabi in Match 55th of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on November 03. DC have secured the spot for qualifiers.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:18 Published 6 days ago

IPL 2020: SRH Vs DC: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi looks to break losing streak



Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 47 of the ongoing IPL 2020. Shreyas Iyer's Delhi would be looking to learn from their mistakes in the previous games and get back to.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:38 Published 2 weeks ago