Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe discuss Giants’ failed 2-PT conversion against Brady’s Bucs | UNDISPUTED

FOX Sports Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe discuss Giants’ failed 2-PT conversion against Brady’s Bucs | UNDISPUTEDTom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to escape from New York with a 25-23 win over the Giants in a game that was much closer than anyone expected. The New York Giants had a chance to tie the game on a 2-point conversion attempt in the final minute, but Daniel Jones’pass to Dion Lewis was slightly off target and the refs picked up a flag for a possible pass interference call on Bucs rookie safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Giants' failed 2-point conversion.
Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe discuss Giants' failed 2-PT conversion against Brady's Bucs | UNDISPUTED 05:07

 Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers managed to escape from New York with a 25-23 win over the Giants in a game that was much closer than anyone expected. The New York Giants had a chance to tie the game on a 2-point conversion attempt in the final minute, but Daniel Jones’pass to Dion Lewis was...

