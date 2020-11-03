News24.com | 'Not the worst time to face PSG', says Leipzig boss Nagelsmann
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Injury to Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe gives RB Leipzig a slight advantage for Wednesday's Champions League group match in a repeat of last season's semi-final, says their coach Julian Nagelsmann.
Injury to Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe gives RB Leipzig a slight advantage for Wednesday's Champions League group match in a repeat of last season's semi-final, says their coach Julian Nagelsmann.
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this