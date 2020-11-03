Global  
 

Ferran Torres continues brilliant start to life at Man City as makeshift striker nets third successive Champions League goal in victory over Olympiakos

talkSPORT Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Ferran Torres continued his fine start to life at Manchester City by netting his third goal in as many Champions League games in a 3-0 victory over Olympiakos at the Etihad. The Spaniard, who was brought to City in a cut-price £20million deal in the summer, once again impressed as a makeshift No.9 and netted […]
News video: Manchester City v Olympiacos: Champions League match preview

Manchester City v Olympiacos: Champions League match preview 01:12

 Manchester City are preparing to take on Olympiacos in the Champions League.Here are all the key statistics before the two meet in Manchester on November3.

