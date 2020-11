David De Gea dropped in favour of Dean Henderson for Man Utd's game v Basaksehir Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

De Gea had started United's two previous Champions League matches but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided this time to give Henderson the nod De Gea had started United's two previous Champions League matches but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided this time to give Henderson the nod πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'De Gea guaranteed No 1 over Henderson'



Gary Neville is confident David de Gea will start the season as Manchester United’s No 1 goalkeeper over Dean Henderson. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:20 Published on September 11, 2020

Tweets about this