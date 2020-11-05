Global  
 

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma could be under pressure, feels Shikhar Dhawan

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 November 2020
Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan said they have specific plans against Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma, who could feature in only his second game after recovering from a hamstring injury, when they square off in *IPL* Qualifier 1 in Dubai today.

"When a player is returning from injury there is some...
