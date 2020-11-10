IPL 2020: Mumbai may try Jayant Yadav, hints captain Rohit Sharma Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has said that off-spinner Jayant Yadav could be an option for Tuesdays Indian Premier League (IPL) final as Delhi Capitals (DC) have a number of left-handed batsmen.



DC have Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel, all left-handers who can bat well and have played... 👓 View full article

