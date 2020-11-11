Global  
 

IPL 2020 final: Rohit 'Hitman' Sharma - A story of 50, 200, 3,000 and 4,000!

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 November 2020
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma played one of the most memorable knocks in his IPL career as he scored 68 runs off 51 balls to help Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to clinch their record fifth IPL title.


Brought out the fireworks on the big day. Our Leader! Our...
News video: IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians set for final battle with Delhi Capitals in Dubai

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians set for final battle with Delhi Capitals in Dubai 01:02

 Mumbai Indians (MI) players are set to battle it out for the last time in IPL 2020 as they face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE on November 10. MI squad left their hotel from Abu Dhabi for today's crucial game. Rohit Sharma-led team had defeated DC...

