Liverpool told to drop Diogo Jota by John Barnes game despite midweek hat-trick

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jurgen Klopp hails Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillips after win over West Ham



Jurgen Klopp hailed the performances of Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillipsafter Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with victory overWest Ham. The pair, neither of whom featured in last.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published 2 weeks ago 'It's impossible to say no to joining Liverpool', says Jota



Diogo Jota speaks about completing his transfer from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Liverpool. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:07 Published on September 20, 2020 Liverpool sign Portugal forward Jota from Wolves



Liverpool complete the signing of Portugal forward Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a long-term contract. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:03 Published on September 19, 2020