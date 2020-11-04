Diogo Jota will NOT replace Roberto Firmino despite hat-trick, says Liverpool legend John Barnes, who defends Brazilian and hits back at claims he doesn’t score enough goals
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () Diogo Jota’s Champions League hat-trick does NOT mean he should replace Roberto Firmino in Liverpool’s starting line-up against Manchester City this weekend. That’s according to Reds legend John Barnes, who has defended the Brazilian striker and hit back at claims he doesn’t score enough goals. Jota has proven to be a shrewd signing for Liverpool, […]
Former Liverpool midfielder and manager Graeme Souness thinks Jurgen Klopp should start Diogo Jota ahead of Roberto Firmino when the champions play former winners Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.
Jurgen Klopp hailed the performances of Diogo Jota and Nathaniel Phillipsafter Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with victory overWest Ham. The pair, neither of whom featured in last..
