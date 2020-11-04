Global  
 

Diogo Jota will NOT replace Roberto Firmino despite hat-trick, says Liverpool legend John Barnes, who defends Brazilian and hits back at claims he doesn’t score enough goals

talkSPORT Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Diogo Jota’s Champions League hat-trick does NOT mean he should replace Roberto Firmino in Liverpool’s starting line-up against Manchester City this weekend. That’s according to Reds legend John Barnes, who has defended the Brazilian striker and hit back at claims he doesn’t score enough goals. Jota has proven to be a shrewd signing for Liverpool, […]
