Injury, weight and now coronavirus has hampered Eden Hazard as Real Madrid ace tests positive along with Casemiro

talkSPORT Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Eden Hazard’s Real Madrid has gone from bad to worse with news of his positive coronavirus result. Hazard and teammate Casemiro have both tested positive and will be sidelined while they quarantine, a statement from the Spanish club said. “Real Madrid C.F. informs that our players, Casemiro and Eden Hazard, have tested positive in the […]
Real Madrid duo Hazard and Casemiro test positive for COVID-19

 Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for COVID-19, Real Madrid have confirmed.  The club announced the news on Saturday, having carried out the latest...
