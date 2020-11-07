Injury, weight and now coronavirus has hampered Eden Hazard as Real Madrid ace tests positive along with Casemiro

Saturday, 7 November 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Eden Hazard’s Real Madrid has gone from bad to worse with news of his positive coronavirus result. Hazard and teammate Casemiro have both tested positive and will be sidelined while they quarantine, a statement from the Spanish club said. “Real Madrid C.F. informs that our players, Casemiro and Eden Hazard, have tested positive in the […]