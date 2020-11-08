Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

David Beckham wants to sign Sergio Ramos for Inter Miami when Real Madrid contract expires next summer with Messi and Ronaldo already linked

talkSPORT Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Sergio Ramos has been targeted by David Beckham who wants to sign his former Real Madrid teammate for his MLS club. Inter Miami, who already boast Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi in their ranks, have finished their debut MLS campaign, missing out on the play-offs by two points. Ever since being founded by Beckham the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zidane compares Real's Champions League clash with Inter to 'a final' [Video]

Zidane compares Real's Champions League clash with Inter to 'a final'

VIDEO SHOWS: REAL MADRID PLAYERS TRAINING, COMMENTS BY COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE SENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (NOVEMBER 2, 2020) (REAL MADRID TV POOL - MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO) 1. REAL

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:22Published
David Beckham lands '£16 million Netflix deal for documentary' [Video]

David Beckham lands '£16 million Netflix deal for documentary'

Former footballer David Beckham has reportedly landed a £16 million Netflix deal for a documentary about his life, which will feature interviews and commentary from his wife Victoria Beckham, 46, and..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:46Published
Zidane confirms Ramos to return for Clasico showdown [Video]

Zidane confirms Ramos to return for Clasico showdown

Zinedine Zidane welcomes the return of captain Sergio Ramos for El Clasico and reacts defiantly to some reports saying that his job may be at stake.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Rumour Has It: Beckham´s Inter Miami dream of Ramos, Foden set for new deal

 David Beckham reportedly dreams of signing Sergio Ramos at Inter Miami, while Phil Foden seems set for a new deal at Manchester City. Ramos, 34, is out of...
SoccerNews.com