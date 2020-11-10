Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI following February arrest

CBC.ca Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been charged with driving under the influence again. According to the Maricopa County Justice Courts website, the arrest occurred in February, but the case was filed on Oct. 28, one day before La Russa's hiring was announced by the White Sox.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Red Sox re-hire Alex Cora as manager despite cheating scandal [Video]

Red Sox re-hire Alex Cora as manager despite cheating scandal

What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale shares the latest on the Red Sox's decision to once again hire Alex Cora as their manager despite being apart of a cheating scandal.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:07Published
Roche: Red Sox Make Right Move Bringing Back Alex Cora [Video]

Roche: Red Sox Make Right Move Bringing Back Alex Cora

WBZ-TV's Dan Roche breaks down the Red Sox' decision to bring back Alex Cora as manager, a move he says is the right one for a number of reasons.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:51Published
Boston Fans React To Red Sox Bringing Alex Cora Back As Manager [Video]

Boston Fans React To Red Sox Bringing Alex Cora Back As Manager

WBZ-TV's Bill Shields spoke with Red Sox fans on Friday about the news of Alex Cora being hired back by Boston as its manager.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:47Published

Related news from verified sources

White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI stemming from February arrest

 New White Sox manager Tony La Russa was charged with driving under the influence in February in Phoenix, according to court records obtained by ESPN.
USATODAY.com

White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI after February arrest
Chicago S-T

White Sox manager Tony La Russa was arrested for DUI in February, per report

 The White Sox said they were aware of the arrest
CBS Sports