White Sox manager Tony La Russa charged with DUI following February arrest
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been charged with driving under the influence again. According to the Maricopa County Justice Courts website, the arrest occurred in February, but the case was filed on Oct. 28, one day before La Russa's hiring was announced by the White Sox.
