More details emerge on White Sox manager La Russa's DUI arrest

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been charged with driving under the influence again. According to the Maricopa County Justice Courts website, the...

Report: White Sox manager Tony La Russa told officer, 'I'm a Hall of Famer' during DUI arrest According to ESPN report, White Sox manager Tony La Russa said he was a Hall of Famer and asked, "Do you see my ring?" during DUI arrest in February.

USATODAY.com 5 hours ago



