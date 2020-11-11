More details emerge on White Sox manager La Russa's DUI arrest
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa blew out a tire on the grey Lexus he was driving in a collision with a curb that left the vehicle smoking when he was arrested on misdemeanour DUI charges in February, according to an affidavit filed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
