Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry Kane ‘thinks about breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record every single day’ and will ‘100%’ do it, insists former Tottenham teammate Andros Townsend

talkSPORT Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
Andros Townsend insists his former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane will break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record before he retires. The ex-Newcastle and England striker is the division’s all-time top scorer with 260 goals. Kane netted his 150th Premier League strike in Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat West Brom on Sunday, which temporarily fired Spurs top of […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jose Mourinho reiterates how hard it will be to win the Premier League

Jose Mourinho reiterates how hard it will be to win the Premier League 01:10

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reiterated how hard it will be to win thePremier League title after his side briefly went top of the table with a 1-0win at West Brom. Harry Kane’s 150th Premier League goal two minutes from theend sent Spurs to the summit for the first time since August 2014,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PL will continue to support players kneeling [Video]

PL will continue to support players kneeling

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says the League will carry on supporting players who want to take the knee, saying it seeks change within society and football.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:02Published
The Aston Villa Revolution—Making their Way to the Top [Video]

The Aston Villa Revolution—Making their Way to the Top

The Aston Villa Revolution—Making their Way to the Top

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:00Published
Where will Kane finish in PL top scorers? [Video]

Where will Kane finish in PL top scorers?

Former England players Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith assess where Tottenham striker Harry Kane will finish in the all-time Premier League scorers list.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Harry Kane will NOT leave Tottenham says Andy Cole, as Manchester United legend backs Spurs ace to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record

 Harry Kane is most definitely a contender to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record having hit his 150th in the competition on Sunday. Kane, the...
talkSPORT