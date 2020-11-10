Harry Kane ‘thinks about breaking Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record every single day’ and will ‘100%’ do it, insists former Tottenham teammate Andros Townsend
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Andros Townsend insists his former Tottenham teammate Harry Kane will break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal record before he retires. The ex-Newcastle and England striker is the division’s all-time top scorer with 260 goals. Kane netted his 150th Premier League strike in Tottenham’s 1-0 defeat West Brom on Sunday, which temporarily fired Spurs top of […]
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has reiterated how hard it will be to win thePremier League title after his side briefly went top of the table with a 1-0win at West Brom. Harry Kane’s 150th Premier League goal two minutes from theend sent Spurs to the summit for the first time since August 2014,...