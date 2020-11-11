‘Complete midfielder’ Jude Bellingham ‘ready’ for England debut insists Pep Clotet, who handed him Birmingham debut aged 16 Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Jude Bellingham is ready to make the step up to international football according to the manager who gave him his debut for Birmingham City last season. Pep Clotet threw a then 16-year-old Bellingham into Championship action and he excelled with the Blues. His top-class performances earned the teenager a move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund […] 👓 View full article

England defender Tyrone Mings says he's 'not surprised' by Jude Bellingham being called up to the senior squad and that he has been impressed by the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.


