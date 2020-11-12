Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drew Bledsoe: Kyler Murray is an excellent pocket passer w/ athleticism & accuracy; talks Jimmy G, Wentz & Russ as QBs | THE HERD

FOX Sports Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Drew Bledsoe: Kyler Murray is an excellent pocket passer w/ athleticism & accuracy; talks Jimmy G, Wentz & Russ as QBs | THE HERDDrew Bledsoe joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL, including Kyler Murray's accuracy & athleticism as a pocket passer and the injuries of young quarterbacks like Jimmy Garoppolo & Carson Wentz. Drew feels Kyler is exceptional and has made a smooth transition from college to the NFL. Additionally, he feels some QBs like Tom Brady & Russ know how to protect themselves to avoid injuries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Drew Bledsoe: Kyler Murray is an excellent pocket passer w/ athleticism & accuracy; talks Jimmy G, Wentz & Russ as QBs | THE HER

Drew Bledsoe: Kyler Murray is an excellent pocket passer w/ athleticism & accuracy; talks Jimmy G, Wentz & Russ as QBs | THE HER 03:52

 Drew Bledsoe joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL, including Kyler Murray's accuracy & athleticism as a pocket passer and the injuries of young quarterbacks like Jimmy Garoppolo & Carson Wentz. Drew feels Kyler is exceptional and has made a smooth transition from college to the NFL....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Jimmy Garoppolo gets hurt a lot & there's no 'wow-factor'. Nothing he does stands out. | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Jimmy Garoppolo gets hurt a lot & there's no 'wow-factor'. Nothing he does stands out. | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd discusses the 'wow-factor' & what sets certain quarterbacks apart. Colin feels Jimmy Garoppolo has or does nothing that makes him stand out. Therefore, if he gets hurt, it's over because..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:05Published
Colin Cowherd breaks down why Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson & Kyler Murray | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd breaks down why Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson & Kyler Murray | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd discusses the Week 3 matchup of Dak Prescott & the Dallas Cowboys vs. Russell Wilson's Seahawks. Hear why Colin believes that Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson and Kyler..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:01Published