Drew Bledsoe: Kyler Murray is an excellent pocket passer w/ athleticism & accuracy; talks Jimmy G, Wentz & Russ as QBs | THE HERD
Thursday, 12 November 2020 () Drew Bledsoe joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL, including Kyler Murray's accuracy & athleticism as a pocket passer and the injuries of young quarterbacks like Jimmy Garoppolo & Carson Wentz. Drew feels Kyler is exceptional and has made a smooth transition from college to the NFL. Additionally, he feels some QBs like Tom Brady & Russ know how to protect themselves to avoid injuries.
Drew Bledsoe joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL, including Kyler Murray's accuracy & athleticism as a pocket passer and the injuries of young quarterbacks like Jimmy Garoppolo & Carson Wentz. Drew feels Kyler is exceptional and has made a smooth transition from college to the NFL....
Colin Cowherd discusses the 'wow-factor' & what sets certain quarterbacks apart. Colin feels Jimmy Garoppolo has or does nothing that makes him stand out. Therefore, if he gets hurt, it's over because..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:05Published