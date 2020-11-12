Drew Bledsoe: Kyler Murray is an excellent pocket passer w/ athleticism & accuracy; talks Jimmy G, Wentz & Russ as QBs | THE HERD

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Colin Cowherd: Jimmy Garoppolo gets hurt a lot & there's no 'wow-factor'. Nothing he does stands out. | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd discusses the 'wow-factor' & what sets certain quarterbacks apart. Colin feels Jimmy Garoppolo has or does nothing that makes him stand out. Therefore, if he gets hurt, it's over because.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:05 Published 3 days ago Colin Cowherd breaks down why Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson & Kyler Murray | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd discusses the Week 3 matchup of Dak Prescott & the Dallas Cowboys vs. Russell Wilson's Seahawks. Hear why Colin believes that Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson and Kyler.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:01 Published on September 23, 2020