Ryan Christie IN TEARS during emotional interview as Scotland qualify for Euro 2020 – ‘We’ve been through it so many years’
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Ryan Christie is all of Scotland right now after the nation finally qualified for a major tournament. The Scots ended 22 years of hurt with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Serbia in their play-off final on Thursday night. They will join England in Group D at next summer’s European Championship, their first major tournament […]
