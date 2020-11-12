Ryan Christie IN TEARS during emotional interview as Scotland qualify for Euro 2020 – ‘We’ve been through it so many years’ Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Ryan Christie is all of Scotland right now after the nation finally qualified for a major tournament. The Scots ended 22 years of hurt with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Serbia in their play-off final on Thursday night. They will join England in Group D at next summer’s European Championship, their first major tournament […] 👓 View full article

