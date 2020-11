Southgate praises much-changed England as Grealish eyes Belgium outing Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Gareth Southgate paid tribute to an inexperienced England side after they claimed a 3-0 friendly win over the Republic of Ireland. With a Nations League double-header against Belgium and Iceland on the horizon, the Three Lions boss left out the likes of Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane at Wembley on Thursday evening. Southgate […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Southgate 'confident' Euros will go ahead in 2021



England manager Gareth Southgate tells GQ's Stuart McGurk that he expects theEuros to go ahead in 2021, although the format may be forced to change. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:45 Published 2 weeks ago Gareth Southgate backs Harry Maguire after red card



Gareth Southgate threw his support behind Harry Maguire after the out-of-sortsdefender’s costly sending off in England’s shock Nations League loss toDenmark. Three days on from impressively coming.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on October 14, 2020 Southgate praises 'excellent' England



England manager Gareth Southgate praised his side after the 1-0 defeat to Denmark, claiming they were "excellent" before Harry Maguire's sending off and suggesting the rest of the squad were.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 06:54 Published on October 14, 2020