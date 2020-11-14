Zverev denies all allegations of abuse by Olga Sharypova
Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Alexander Zverev opened up about the domestic assault allegations he is facing on Friday, apologising for the negative attention it has brought to tennis and insisting the picture painted by his ex-girlfriend is "not who I am". Former junior player Olga Sharypova said in a social media post last month that the German world number...
