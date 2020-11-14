Global  
 

Zverev denies all allegations of abuse by Olga Sharypova

Mid-Day Saturday, 14 November 2020 ()
Alexander Zverev opened up about the domestic assault allegations he is facing on Friday, apologising for the negative attention it has brought to tennis and insisting the picture painted by his ex-girlfriend is "not who I am". Former junior player Olga Sharypova said in a social media post last month that the German world number...
News video: Zverev denies abuse charges as top players prepare for ATP Finals

Zverev denies abuse charges as top players prepare for ATP Finals 08:28

 Alexander Zverev will begin his challenge at the ATP Finals while still under a cloud in the wake of accusations of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova.

