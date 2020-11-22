Global  
 

Novak Djokovic backs domestic violence policy in tennis

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic backs domestic violence policy in tennisNovak Djokovic said he supported a domestic violence policy for tennis following allegations made against Alexander Zverev after the top seed reached the last four at the ATP Finals on Friday.

The Serbian beat his German opponent 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) on Friday. Zverev, who won the 2018 ATP Finals in London, has been competing under...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Djokovic sad for Zverev over off-court problems

Djokovic sad for Zverev over off-court problems 03:07

 Novak Djokovic offers sympathy to Alexander Zverev over allegations of domestic abuse by an ex-girlfriend.

