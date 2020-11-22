Novak Djokovic backs domestic violence policy in tennis
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () Novak Djokovic said he supported a domestic violence policy for tennis following allegations made against Alexander Zverev after the top seed reached the last four at the ATP Finals on Friday.
The Serbian beat his German opponent 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) on Friday. Zverev, who won the 2018 ATP Finals in London, has been competing under...
The Australian Open might as well be decided by the 'toss of a coin' according to Alexander Zverev as the German and Novak Djokovic urge the authorities help the players as much as possible during the..