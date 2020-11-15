Global  
 

Lance Stroll claims maiden pole to upstage Hamilton

Mid-Day Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Lance Stroll upstaged Formula One's title-chasing Lewis Hamilton on Saturday when he grabbed the first pole position of his career at the Turkish Grand Prix. The Canadian made the most of drying conditions on a treacherous track to end Mercedes' 13 race domination of qualifying this year. Stroll delivered a dazzling fastest lap...
