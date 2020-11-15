Aston Villa star Jack Grealish MUST start for England against Belgium in Nations League, according to Warren Barton

Sunday, 15 November 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Jack Grealish HAS to play against Belgium in the Nations League this evening, according to a former England international. Aston Villa star Grealish has been one of the standout players for Gareth Southgate’s side in recent friendlies and is making a case for a regular starting spot. The 25-year-old had a while to wait before […]