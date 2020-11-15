Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish MUST start for England against Belgium in Nations League, according to Warren Barton

talkSPORT Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Jack Grealish HAS to play against Belgium in the Nations League this evening, according to a former England international. Aston Villa star Grealish has been one of the standout players for Gareth Southgate’s side in recent friendlies and is making a case for a regular starting spot. The 25-year-old had a while to wait before […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Belgium v England: Match Preview

Belgium v England: Match Preview 01:15

 Match preview as England prepare to take on Belgium in the Nations League.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Southgate: Grealish selection pressure expected [Video]

Southgate: Grealish selection pressure expected

England boss Gareth Southgate says that the external pressure put on him to select Jack Grealish for the national team comes with the job, comparing it to former Three Lions boss Sven-Göran..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:29Published
Southgate - 'our aim is to be the best team in the world' [Video]

Southgate - 'our aim is to be the best team in the world'

England manager Gareth Southgate says their aim is to be the best team in the world as they prepare to play Belgium in the Nations League

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:53Published
Belgium’s Tielemans says England match a ‘must-win’ for both sides [Video]

Belgium’s Tielemans says England match a ‘must-win’ for both sides

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans says Nations League clash with England a "must-win".

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount plays down talk of England rivalry with Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish

 Chelsea star Mason Mount has rejected suggestions of a rivalry with England teammate Jack Grealish. The Aston Villa captain has started the 2020/21 campaign in...
talkSPORT

Simon Jordan wades into Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish England debate

Simon Jordan wades into Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish England debate Former Birmingham City star Jude Bellingham has been called up to the England squad for the first time today ahead of matches against the Republic of Ireland,...
Sutton Coldfield Observer

Southgate´s Grealish dilemma ´part of life at the top´ – Sven had Gerrard or Lampard!

 Gareth Southgate believes any manager of a top team must be prepared to make big calls as he will with Jack Grealish, citing former England coach Sven-Goran...
SoccerNews.com