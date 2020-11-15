Aston Villa star Jack Grealish MUST start for England against Belgium in Nations League, according to Warren Barton
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Jack Grealish HAS to play against Belgium in the Nations League this evening, according to a former England international. Aston Villa star Grealish has been one of the standout players for Gareth Southgate’s side in recent friendlies and is making a case for a regular starting spot. The 25-year-old had a while to wait before […]
Jack Grealish HAS to play against Belgium in the Nations League this evening, according to a former England international. Aston Villa star Grealish has been one of the standout players for Gareth Southgate’s side in recent friendlies and is making a case for a regular starting spot. The 25-year-old had a while to wait before […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources