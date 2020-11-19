Belgium manager Roberto Martinez lauds Man City and Aston Villa stars Phil Foden and Jack Grealish who ‘give something different’ to England
Belgium manager Roberto Martinez hailed Jack Grealish and Phil Foden and believe they could provide a real different way of playing for England boss Gareth Southgate. Martinez’s side beat the Three Lions on Sunday in their Nations League clash but Grealish showed glimpses of brilliance. Pundits and fans were raving about the Aston Villa man’s […]
