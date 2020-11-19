Global  
 

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez lauds Man City and Aston Villa stars Phil Foden and Jack Grealish who ‘give something different’ to England

talkSPORT Thursday, 19 November 2020
Belgium manager Roberto Martinez hailed Jack Grealish and Phil Foden and believe they could provide a real different way of playing for England boss Gareth Southgate. Martinez’s side beat the Three Lions on Sunday in their Nations League clash but Grealish showed glimpses of brilliance. Pundits and fans were raving about the Aston Villa man’s […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Phil Foden bounces back to help propel England to 4-0 victory over Iceland

Phil Foden bounces back to help propel England to 4-0 victory over Iceland 01:10

 England manager Gareth Southgate praised two-goal Phil Foden for downingIceland just weeks after his fledgling international career had threatened togrind to a halt. The Three Lions brought down the curtain on a difficult yearof international football with a comfortable 4-0 Nations League victory...

