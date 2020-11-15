Ray Clemence: Football world, including Liverpool, Tottenham and Kenny Dalglish, pays tribute to ‘true legend’
Sunday, 15 November 2020 () The football world is mourning the loss of another icon, with Ray Clemence passing away aged 72. Clemence, who’s best known for his time at Liverpool, Tottenham and with the England national team, is viewed as one of the greatest goalkeepers of his generation. A five-time league champion and three-time European Cup winner, Clemence was […]
Former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died atthe age of 72. Clemence, who won three European Cups and five First Divisiontitles during a trophy-laden spell at Anfield, was arguably one of thegreatest goalkeepers of his generation.