Golf: Dustin Johnson wins US Masters with record score at Augusta
Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
There's no doubt about Dustin Johnson's status as the top golfer in the world.The world number one has crushed the field to claim his second major with a record victory at the US Masters today.Johnson has gone wire-to-wire to...
There's no doubt about Dustin Johnson's status as the top golfer in the world.The world number one has crushed the field to claim his second major with a record victory at the US Masters today.Johnson has gone wire-to-wire to...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources