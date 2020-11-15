Global  
 

Golf: Dustin Johnson wins US Masters with record score at Augusta

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Golf: Dustin Johnson wins US Masters with record score at AugustaThere's no doubt about Dustin Johnson's status as the top golfer in the world.The world number one has crushed the field to claim his second major with a record victory at the US Masters today.Johnson has gone wire-to-wire to...
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Paulina Gretzky watches with Dustin Johnson in Masters contention

Paulina Gretzky watches with Dustin Johnson in Masters contention 00:42

 Paulina Gretzky watches with Dustin Johnson in Masters contention

The 2020 Masters: Day 3 Recap [Video]

The 2020 Masters: Day 3 Recap

After 54 holes at Augusta National, Dustin Johnson sits atop the leaderboard at -16, tying the Masters 54-hole scoring record set by Jordan Spieth in 2015

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:07Published
DJ 'driving it beautifully' for Masters [Video]

DJ 'driving it beautifully' for Masters

Claude Harmon discusses the form of Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka ahead of The Masters and look at conditions at Augusta National for the final men's major of the year.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:53Published
Dustin Johnson tests positive for COVID-19. [Video]

Dustin Johnson tests positive for COVID-19.

World number one Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from CJ Cup tournament after testing positive for COVID-19

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:31Published

Masters day three: Dustin Johnson charges into four-shot lead at Augusta

 World number one Dustin Johnson will take a commanding lead into the final round of the Masters after producing a record-equalling performance at Augusta...
Belfast Telegraph

Dustin Johnson joins Masters lead after 1st round of record scoring

 Dustin Johnson made four birdies and a par that felt just as good Friday morning for a 7-under 65 and a share of the lead, finishing off a first round of record...
CBC.ca

Masters 2020: Dustin Johnson wins at Augusta at record 20 under par

 World number one Dustin Johnson wins his first Masters title by five strokes as he finished with a record-breaking low score of 20 under par.
BBC Sport