Wales 1-0 Republic of Ireland: Five Things We Learned
Monday, 16 November 2020 ()
Wales’ fight for UEFA Nations League promotion will go down to the final matchday after edging past the Republic of Ireland 1-0 on Sunday. The only goal of the game came from David Brooks as he nodded in Gareth Bale’s knockdown in the second-half, with Jeff Hendrick then being awarded a late red card, as […]
Wales’ fight for UEFA Nations League promotion will go down to the final matchday after edging past the Republic of Ireland 1-0 on Sunday. The only goal of the game came from David Brooks as he nodded in Gareth Bale’s knockdown in the second-half, with Jeff Hendrick then being awarded a late red card, as […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like