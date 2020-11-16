Wales 1-0 Republic of Ireland: Five Things We Learned Monday, 16 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Wales’ fight for UEFA Nations League promotion will go down to the final matchday after edging past the Republic of Ireland 1-0 on Sunday. The only goal of the game came from David Brooks as he nodded in Gareth Bale’s knockdown in the second-half, with Jeff Hendrick then being awarded a late red card, as […] 👓 View full article

