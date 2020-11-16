Global  
 

Wales 1-0 Republic of Ireland: Five Things We Learned

Monday, 16 November 2020
Wales’ fight for UEFA Nations League promotion will go down to the final matchday after edging past the Republic of Ireland 1-0 on Sunday. The only goal of the game came from David Brooks as he nodded in Gareth Bale’s knockdown in the second-half, with Jeff Hendrick then being awarded a late red card, as […]
