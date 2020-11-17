News24.com | Djokovic off to a flying start at ATP Finals as Medvedev battles past Zverev
Novak Djokovic produced a masterclass on Monday to launch his campaign for a record-equalling sixth title at the ATP Finals as Daniil Medvedev outfought former champion Alexander Zverev.
