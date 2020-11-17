Global  
 

News24.com | Djokovic off to a flying start at ATP Finals as Medvedev battles past Zverev

News24 Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic produced a masterclass on Monday to launch his campaign for a record-equalling sixth title at the ATP Finals as Daniil Medvedev outfought former champion Alexander Zverev.
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports
News video: Zverev denies abuse charges as top players prepare for ATP Finals

Zverev denies abuse charges as top players prepare for ATP Finals 08:28

 Alexander Zverev will begin his challenge at the ATP Finals while still under a cloud in the wake of accusations of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova.

2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 2 Recap [Video]

2020 Nitto ATP Finals Day 2 Recap

Novak Djokovic opens his tournament with a winner in straight sets. Daniil Medvedev defeats Alexander Zverev for the second time in nine days.

Credit: Sports Illustrated