Sources: Bucks finalizing deal for Pelicans' Holiday
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The Pelicans are finalizing a deal to send guard Jrue Holiday to the Bucks in exchange for a package that includes Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and three first-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
