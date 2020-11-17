Global  
 

Sources: Bucks finalizing deal for Pelicans' Holiday

ESPN Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The Pelicans are finalizing a deal to send guard Jrue Holiday to the Bucks in exchange for a package that includes Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and three first-round picks, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
