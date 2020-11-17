Watch video: Virat Kohli trolled as 'hypocrite' for Diwali message; RCB clarifies with tweet

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PM Modi rides a tank on his visit to Jaisalmer on Diwali: watch the video|Oneindia News



Rajasthan: PM Narendra Modi rode a tank in Longewala, Jaisalmer, earlier today. He was in Longewala to celebrate Diwali with security forces. Watch the Video. Spending Diwali with soldiers is a.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:30 Published 2 weeks ago Daughter grieves as police arrest firecracker seller in UP, administration comforts girl



Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr police and district administration officials celebrated Diwali with a firecracker seller and his family on November 13. The seller was arrested by the police for selling.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:25 Published 2 weeks ago Diwali 2020: Kedarnath temple, CST decorated; UP CM performs aarti in Ayodhya



The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday went all out in marking the homecoming of Lord Ram to this holy town – the mythical event in 'treta yug' on which the festival of Diwali is based. Along the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20 Published 2 weeks ago