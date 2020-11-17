Australia vs India: Tim Paine, Marnus Labuschagne airlifted to New South Wales after fresh COVID-19 outbreak
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The first Test between hosts Australia and India is under threat after a surge in the COVID-19 cases in South Australia. The first Test at Adelaide is scheduled for December 17.
The first Test between hosts Australia and India is under threat after a surge in the COVID-19 cases in South Australia. The first Test at Adelaide is scheduled for December 17.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources