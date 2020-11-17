Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia vs India: Tim Paine, Marnus Labuschagne airlifted to New South Wales after fresh COVID-19 outbreak

Zee News Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The first Test between hosts Australia and India is under threat after a surge in the COVID-19 cases in South Australia. The first Test at Adelaide is scheduled for December 17.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Australia back on high alert with new virus cluster

Australia back on high alert with new virus cluster 01:31

 A new coronavirus outbreak in Australia has put the country back on high alert, with several states imposing new restrictions on arrivals from South Australia. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IRCTC's 'South India Temple Tour' to start from Jan 2 with COVID precautions [Video]

IRCTC's 'South India Temple Tour' to start from Jan 2 with COVID precautions

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is operating "South India Temple Tour" Bharat Darshan Yatra for 7 nights/8 days, keeping all COVID-19 precautions during journey. South India..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:37Published
Severe hailstorm with gusty wind weeps through New South West, Australia [Video]

Severe hailstorm with gusty wind weeps through New South West, Australia

A severe thunderstorm battered large parts of New South Wales, Australia, on Friday (November 20) bringing gusty winds and marble-sized hail.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Cockatoo Tells Chickens to Scram [Video]

Cockatoo Tells Chickens to Scram

Occurred on November 11, 2020 / Cowan, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: Back Yard Baby Wyandotte Chickens being bullied by an Australian Wild Cockatoo. It flares his Yellow its yellow..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

IND vs AUS: Tim Paine, Marnus Labuschagne, others airlifted to NSW

 Cricket Australia on Tuesday airlifted players, including Test skipper Tim Paine and star batsman Marnus Labuschagne, to New South Wales from Adelaide in an...
Mid-Day