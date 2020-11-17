Son Heung-min set to return to Tottenham early ahead of Man City tussle
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Son Heung-min has been in Austria on international duty with South Korea but has now prepared to return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of the Premier League resuming this weekend
Son Heung-min has been in Austria on international duty with South Korea but has now prepared to return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of the Premier League resuming this weekend
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources