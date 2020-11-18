Wales vs Finland TV channel, live stream info, kick-off time and team news

Fremont Street Experience hiring full-time employees



The Fremont Street Experience is looking to hire full-time employees to fill positions in downtown Las Vegas. The jobs available include security officer and retail associate. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:17 Published 11 hours ago

Woman gets COVID-19 for a second time



Many people assume once they've recovered from COVID-19, that's the end of their worries. But a woman says she got the virus a second time. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:41 Published 15 hours ago