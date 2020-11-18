Man Utd's Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial injury concerns before West Brom
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing further injury concerns over Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial ahead of their Premier League clash against West Brom after the international break
