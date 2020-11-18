Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man Utd's Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial injury concerns before West Brom

Daily Star Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Man Utd's Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial injury concerns before West BromManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is facing further injury concerns over Victor Lindelof and Anthony Martial ahead of their Premier League clash against West Brom after the international break
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy [Video]

Manchester United scrape to first home league win after penalty controversy

Bruno Fernandes was involved in penalty drama at both ends against West Bromas the midfielder secured Manchester United’s first home league win of theseason. The referee awarded West Brom a penalty..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer worried about long-term back injury for Victor Lindelof

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer worried about long-term back injury for Victor Lindelof Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be without defender Victor Lindelof for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with West Brom, with the manager expressing his...
Daily Star