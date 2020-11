Reports: The Bucks-Kings deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic is in jeopardy. Here's why. Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

According to The Athletic, Sacramento Kings restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic never agreed to join the Milwaukee Bucks in a sign-and-trade deal.

Related news from verified sources Sources: Bogdanovic's FA plan derails Bucks deal Sacramento forward Bogdan Bogdanovic plans to enter restricted free agency on Friday at 6 p.m. ET, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, scuttling the...

ESPN 41 minutes ago