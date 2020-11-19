Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool fixtures will define Tottenham’s campaign over six weeks – is this a title challenge or just another ‘Spursy’ season?
Thursday, 19 November 2020 () It’s been a tremendous start to the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur, no one can deny it. They are sitting second in the table, just one point behind early leaders Leicester City but fans will have a sense of dread about their upcoming fixtures. The next six weeks could well be the defining run of […]
Jose Mourinho watched Tottenham produce one of his trademark performances tosecure a 2-0 home win over Manchester City. Counter-attacking goals in eachhalf from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani Lo..
