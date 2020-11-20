Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pep Guardiola to stay at Manchester City

Mid-Day Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Pep Guardiola has ended speculation over his Manchester City future after signing a new two-year contract extension on Thursday. Guardiola was due to be out of contract at the end of this season and it had been suggested the Spaniard might be ready to leave City. But the 49-year-old has now agreed to stay at the Etihad Stadium...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Pep Guardiola signs new two-year contract with Manchester City

Pep Guardiola signs new two-year contract with Manchester City 01:19

 Pep Guardiola has ended speculation over his future by signing a new two-yearcontract at Manchester City, extending what is already his longest spell incharge of a single club.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pep 'so satisfied' with new Man City deal [Video]

Pep 'so satisfied' with new Man City deal

Pep Guardiola says he has 'unfinished business' at Manchester City after committing his future to the club by agreeing a new two-year deal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:53Published
Analysis: Pep deal good for PL [Video]

Analysis: Pep deal good for PL

Pep Guardiola's new contract at Manchester City is good for the whole Premier League, says Sky Sports News reporter Ben Ransom.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:11Published
Guardiola extends Man City contract to 2023 [Video]

Guardiola extends Man City contract to 2023

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola explains why he has signed a new contract with the club.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss signs new two-year deal

 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola signs a new two-year deal until 2023 the Premier League club announces.
BBC News

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss was 'not close at all' to leaving, says Guillem Balague

 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was "not close at all" to leaving the Premier League club, says BBC Radio 5 Live's Guillem Balague.
BBC News

Giovani Lo Celso sends Jose Mourinho timely reminder with impressive display

Giovani Lo Celso sends Jose Mourinho timely reminder with impressive display All your morning Tottenham news from football.london as Jose Mourinho continues his preparations for the clash with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City next weekend
Football.london