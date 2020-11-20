Pep Guardiola to stay at Manchester City

Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Pep Guardiola has ended speculation over his Manchester City future after signing a new two-year contract extension on Thursday. Guardiola was due to be out of contract at the end of this season and it had been suggested the Spaniard might be ready to leave City. But the 49-year-old has now agreed to stay at the Etihad Stadium...