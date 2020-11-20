Global  
 

Mikel Arteta confirms Thomas Partey will MISS Leeds United trip through injury as Arsenal boss comments on ‘fight’ between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos

talkSPORT Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta has played down rumours of a rift within the Arsenal camp after reports of a fight involving David Luiz and Dani Ceballos. However, the Gunners boss confirmed deadline day signing Thomas Partey will miss the trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United through injury. On Thursday, it was reported that Luiz and […]
 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta didn't deny a reported bust-up in training between David Luiz and Dani Ceballos but says there is no problem between the pair.

