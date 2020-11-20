Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev: Fans forced to fork out eye-watering £24.95 to watch pay-per-view fight – 12 months after Eddie Hearn said Andy Ruiz price was a ‘one-off’

talkSPORT Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Fans wishing to watch Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title defence against Kubrat Pulev will have to fork out £24.95 for the pleasure. The WBA, WBO and IBF champion will put his belts on the line against the Bulgarian, who is his mandatory challenger, at the O2 Arena in London on December 12. Joshua has not […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Eddie Hearn: We must make Fury against Joshua next

Eddie Hearn: We must make Fury against Joshua next 01:42

 Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn "can't wait" to see heavyweight stars Tyson Furyand Anthony Joshua face off in the future. Hearn was speaking at a virtualevent with Sporting Memories, a charity using sport to tackle dementia,depression and loneliness.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pulev refers to Joshua's skin colour [Video]

Pulev refers to Joshua's skin colour

Heavyweight boxer causes controversy with comments made at press conference in Bulgaria

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev could have fans in attendance on December 12 as Eddie Hearn reveals talks are taking place

 Eddie Hearn has revealed that talks are taking place over the possibility of fans watching Anthony Joshua’s fight with Kubrat Pulev live. The Government...
talkSPORT