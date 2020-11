Kings giving Fox 5-year, $163M max extension Saturday, 21 November 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

De'Aaron Fox, who averaged a career-high 21.1 points per game to go with 6.8 assists last season, has agreed to a max extension deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agent told ESPN. 👓 View full article

