How to watch Wales v Georgia for free on Amazon Prime Video

Wales Online Saturday, 21 November 2020 ()
How to watch Wales v Georgia for free on Amazon Prime VideoWales will face Georgia on Saturday in the Autumn Nations Cup, right after England v Ireland. Wales' match is being shown on Amazon Prime and S4C, and you could watch coverage on either channel for free
