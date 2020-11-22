Global  
 

Rumour Has It: Man City set to offer Sterling, Jesus new deals as they target another forward

Sunday, 22 November 2020
Manchester City are reportedly set to extend the contracts of Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus as they consider another forward. Pep Guardiola signed a two-year extension at City this week, keeping him at the Premier League giants until 2023. And more re-signings look set to follow.   TOP STORY – MAN CITY SET TO OFFER NEW […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: City boss Pep Guardiola wants Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona

City boss Pep Guardiola wants Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona 00:59

 Pep Guardiola maintains he wants Lionel Messi to finish his career withBarcelona and is not thinking about bringing him to Manchester City.

