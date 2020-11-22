Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man City WILL NOT attempt to sign Lionel Messi next summer as Spanish football expert rules out blockbuster move for Barcelona superstar

talkSPORT Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Manchester City have ended their pursuit of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, Spanish football expert Semra Hunter has claimed. The 33-year-old, who has scored a remarkable 640 goals in 742 matches for the Catalans, sensationally expressed his desire to leave Camp Nou during the summer – a move which was rejected by the board. Barca chiefs insisted any suitor […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Manchester City are not going to bid for Messi'

'Manchester City are not going to bid for Messi' 02:22

 Spanish football expert Semra Hunter reports that Manchester City will not be bidding for Lionel Messi when he becomes a free agent at the end of this season - partly due to his age and the finances involved.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Could Messi reunite with Pep at City? [Video]

Could Messi reunite with Pep at City?

Soccer Saturday's Ally McCoist thinks there's a real possibility of Lionel Messi joining up with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:00Published
Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona [Video]

Man City boss Guardiola hopes Messi ends career at Barcelona

Pep Guardiola says he hopes, as a Barcelona fan, that Lionel Messi finishes his career at the Spanish club.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:27Published
Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues [Video]

Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues

VIDEO SHOWS: FC BARCELONA TRAINING SESSION / NEWS CONFERENCE WITH BARCELONA COACH RONALD KOEMAN TALKING ABOUT LIONEL MESSI SITUATION IN THE CLUB, ABOUT MATCH AGAINST ATLETICO MADRID / ATLETICO MDARID

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 07:39Published