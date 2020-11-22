Man City WILL NOT attempt to sign Lionel Messi next summer as Spanish football expert rules out blockbuster move for Barcelona superstar
Sunday, 22 November 2020 () Manchester City have ended their pursuit of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, Spanish football expert Semra Hunter has claimed. The 33-year-old, who has scored a remarkable 640 goals in 742 matches for the Catalans, sensationally expressed his desire to leave Camp Nou during the summer – a move which was rejected by the board. Barca chiefs insisted any suitor […]
Spanish football expert Semra Hunter reports that Manchester City will not be bidding for Lionel Messi when he becomes a free agent at the end of this season - partly due to his age and the finances involved.