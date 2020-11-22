Atletico Madrid 1-0 Barcelona: Three Things We Learned

Sunday, 22 November 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Atletico Madrid enhanced their chances of winning the La Liga title this season with a 1-0 victory over Barcelona at home on Saturday evening. Yannick Carrasco’s goal in first-half injury time at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium proved to be the difference between the two sides in Madrid. It was a brilliant goal from the 27-year-old […]