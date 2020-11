Sheffield United 0-1 West Ham United: Hammers must keep feet on ground - David Moyes

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Moyes: I've changed mind on subs



West Ham manager David Moyes explains why, having previously been in favour of only using three substitutes in a match, he would now prefer the option of being able to put up to five replacements on. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:43 Published 2 weeks ago Moyes: I am amazed at penalty decision



West Ham manager David Moyes says his side looked as if they could get something out of the game and he was 'amazed' that a penalty was given to Liverpoolnafter a challenge from Arthur.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:35 Published 3 weeks ago Moyes: We showed brilliant character again



West Ham manager David Moyes says his side showed ‘brilliant character’ for the second match in a row after they claimed a 1-1 draw against Manchester City. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:33 Published on October 24, 2020

Related news from verified sources Sheffield United vs West Ham live: confirmed team news and live stream details The Hammers face The Blades on Sunday afternoon as David Moyes' men aim for back-to-back Premier League wins

Football.london 5 hours ago